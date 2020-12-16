Sickly dancing bears leaving Pakistan for new life in Jordan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A pair of sick and neglected dancing Himalayan brown bears will leave Islamabad’s notorious zoo for a sanctuary in Jordan. The Marghazar Zoo’s horrific conditions gained international notoriety when Kaavan, dubbed the world’s loneliest elephant, grabbed headlines and the attention of iconic American entertainer Cher. Kaavan, reached his new home in Cambodia last month. On Wednesday, the last of the zoo’s animals, Suzie and Bubloo, two Himalayan brown bears, will leave for Jordan. That’s according to Dr. Amir Khalil, veterinarian with Four Paws International, a global animal welfare group managing the bears’ move.