Senate report: Opioid industry has paid advocacy groups $65M

A bipartisan congressional investigation has found that key players in the nation’s opioid industry have spent $65 million since 1997 funding nonprofits that advocate treating pain with medications. The strategy is intended to boost the sale of prescription painkillers. The report from Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Wyden of Oregon found the contributions continued in recent years, even as the industry’s practices and the toll of opioid addiction came under greater scrutiny. The senators are considering legislation to expand an existing federal system that tracks payments from companies to doctors so it will include payments to nonprofit organizations.