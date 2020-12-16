Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting

LUDOWICI, Ga. (AP) — Officials say dozens of children who attended a tree lighting event in Georgia may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a pair performing as Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for the virus. The Long County Commissioners’ office says the event took place Dec. 10 in Ludowici about 46 miles south of Savannah. Commissioners’ Chair Robert Parker says about 50 children took pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who have filled their roles for many years. Parker says the pair didn’t display any symptoms during the event, adding the exposure is cause for concern but that “exposures happen every day.”