Rockford woman charged with child abuse

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman is arrested and charged with child abuse, according to Rockford Police.

Police said Ezella Bennett, 32, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child.

On Nov. 22 around 11:45 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Horsman St. due to a claim of child abuse. Officers learned two children, both under 13, were beaten.

Bennett was arrested Tuesday in the area of School Street and Springfield Avenue, according to police. Bennett is now in the Winnebago County Jail.