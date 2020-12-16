Rockford Snow Park opening this year after closure last season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The pandemic has forced many indoor businesses to close, which is why the Rockford Park District is bringing back an outdoor activity for families to enjoy.

It announced the Snow Park at Alpine Hills will reopen for the 2020-2021 winter season. The park was closed last winter because of budget cuts.

But that's not the only outdoor activity for families to enjoy this season.

"We're adding a sledding hill to Sinnissippi Park along with our Leving's Lake Park and sledding hill our traditional one at Twin Sisters," said Laurie Anderson, the district superintendent of operations with the park district.

Anderson said there are three activity centers for outdoor family fun. That includes Lockwood Park and Atwood Park.

"We've shifted our resources with a lot of our indoor facilities that have to be closed during these health restrictions and we've moved our resources to the outdoors to expand opportunities for families to get outside and play, create memories, and have fun," she said.

The Snow Park at Alpine Hills will open after it's done making snow for its hills.