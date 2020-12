ROCKFORD (WREX) — Patrick Reum, 28, has been missing since Saturday, December 12, according to Rockford Police.

Reum, 28, was last seen near 400 S. First St on Saturday, December 12 around 6 p.m., police said. He's approximately 5'11" and 185 lbs.

If you have any information about Reum's whereabouts, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or the Rockford Area Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.