Rockford man creates a program make sure families have Christmas gifts this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) —A Rockford man is trying to help people celebrate the holiday season by collecting gifts for families.

Fines Woodard is the creator of Save the Hood on Sablewood. The group was created to help keep the neighborhood safe for kids.

"I started this as basically to save our hood. It's kind like a neighborhood watch," said Woodard.

When the pandemic hit the area, he says began to see families around him struggle. That is why he decided to create the first-ever adopt-a-family program.

"I just don't want to leave no child out there without a gift," said Woodard. "We give you the age, the size, and the things that they like"

The program allows people to buy gifts for families or children in the area. He says the program can also inspire the younger generation to help their neighbors as well.

"The generation that is growing up under us, they look up to us. So I figured there are kids that are looking up to what I do," said Woodard.

The program is still accepting gifts at its dropbox in the 800 block of North Main. It is also accepting cash donations.