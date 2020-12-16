Plan for fighting PFAS chemicals in Wisconsin is released

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new Wisconsin action plan is recommending the prevention of future pollution from forever chemicals known as PFAS and the development of ways to reduce the use of the chemicals. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration released the plan on Wednesday after a year of study involving nearly 20 state agencies and the University of Wisconsin. There are growing concerns about the public health impact of the chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems. The report includes 25 action items centered on environmental justice, health equity and pollution prevention.