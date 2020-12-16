Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Region 1

(WREX) — Local health departments in Region One announced a limited supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in our region.

Not all counties in Region One received the vaccine as part of Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution plan. The first shipments of the vaccine go to the counties with the highest death rate per capita.

The first people in Illinois were vaccinated on Tuesday in Chicago and Peoria.

