New trial date for Nashville officer in fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for a white Tennessee police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed Black man from behind during a chase. News outlets cited court documents in reporting Metro Nashville Police officer Andrew Delke’s trial is now set to begin on July 12, 2021, due to “the increasing dangers of COVID-19.” The trial had been set to begin June 22, but was delayed to February 2021 due to pandemic restrictions. Delke has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick from behind as Hambrick ran from officers during a foot chase in July 2018.