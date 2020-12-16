Milder weather brings more rain than snow this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- We keep inching warmer each day, and that will set us up for mostly rainy weather this weekend. Conditions turn wintry in a hurry by next week, however.

Quiet, milder week:

As we've seen all week, temperatures inch up a few degrees each day. This process stalls a little for Thursday, however.

Temperatures warm up a degree or two for Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will still warm into the upper 30's, but we won't be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Instead, Thursday may tie Wednesday's high temperature (for reference, Rockford got to 36° Wednesday afternoon).

The slow warming trend kicks back in Friday. Temperatures should rise to the low 40's by that point. We won't keep the warming trend going into the weekend, as temperatures fall back to the upper 30's. That's still mild for this time of year, so at least we have that going for us.

Thursday and Friday keep the clouds around, but Thursday might feature a few more glimpses of sunshine compared to most of this week.

Soggy start to weekend:

Just like last week, we have to watch out for wet weather again late Friday night and Saturday.

This time around, there's a few more differences. For starters, the wet weather doesn't roll in until late Friday night. We may not get showers until sunrise Saturday. That means your Friday evening and night won't be interrupted by snow and slick roads, like they were last week.

Wet weather is likely again Saturday morning, but this time mostly rain falls.

The mild weather may stay just warm enough for mainly rain showers Saturday. The showers look to last for much of the day before drying out by evening. Temperatures stay just above freezing Saturday, so we aren't expecting much for icy roads.

A little snow may try to mix in at times, but amounts look to stay near or below 1". With the rain and milder weather, the snow may not stick around for long.

We continue to keep a close eye on this weather system. Join us for 13 News at 10 to see if this storm continues to hang on to rainy weather vs snowy.

Wintry in time for holidays:

Conditions dry out and stay above freezing Sunday. The end of the weekend may be the sunniest day of the week, as the stubborn clouds clear out for a day.

The start of next week looks mild and a little cloudy. Watch for temperatures to try to get to the 40's both Monday and Tuesday. Once we hit midweek, however, the weather quickly turns wintry again.

Wednesday is one to keep an eye on. There are early indications that snow showers may move through on that day. Since we are still a week away, a lot may still change, but we have a low chance for snow at least in the forecast.

Historically, Rockford gets a white Christmas about 60% of the time.

That may be perfect timing for a white Christmas. There is little snow on the ground now, and we fall short of the National Weather Service's definition of a white Christmas. We need at least 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day for that.

We will keep you up-to-speed on our chances for a white Christmas as we get close to next Wednesday.

Whether we get snow or not, Christmas this year looks to be cold! Temperatures fall off a lot after Wednesday. Conditions only warm into the 20's during the day, and the single digits to teens at night starting Christmas Eve.