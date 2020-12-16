Mercyhealth healthcare workers receive Rockford’s first COVID-19 vaccines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday marked a historic day in the fight against the coronavirus as the first healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine at Mercyhealth.

The first healthcare workers were vaccinated to others cheering and clapping as those on the front lines of the pandemic finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. 13 WREX spoke to the first healthcare worker who was vaccinated and said she was excited and hopeful for the future.

Mercyhealth said 1,600 vaccination doses will be administered to workers at Javon Bea Hospital and Mercyhealth's Rockton campus.

13 WREX will have full coverage of the first vaccinations, including video of the first doses being administered on 13 News at 5 and 6.

SwedishAmerican Hospital said it will vaccinate its first healthcare workers Thursday at 6:45 a.m. 13 WREX will air the vaccinations on 13 News Today and will have full coverage from 5 to 7 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,123 new confirmed and probable cases and an additional 146 deaths over the past 24 hours.