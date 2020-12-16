Skip to Content

Le-Win’s Dunker signs with Iowa

Gennings Dunker Signs
Lena-Winslow's Gennings Dunker signed to play football at Iowa. His ceremony had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

LENA (WREX) — It's 2020 and signing day ceremonies aren't as ceremonious as in years past, but the end result is the same. Lena-Winslow's Gennings Dunker will play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"It's pretty awesome," Dunker said via Zoom. "I've been waiting ever since I gave my verbal commitment when I was a sophomore. It's been a long time coming."

Dunker says the Hawkeyes envision him as an offensive tackle. He's watched those big Iowa linemen in the trenches for years.

"I've always grown up a Hawkeye fan," he said. "I've always watched the games for years. My parents used to live more by Iowa City so it was kind of a no-brainer to choose it right away."

Gennings joins Isaiah Bruce and Sean Ormiston on the Iowa roster, giving 1-A Lena-Winslow the rare three players on a Big Ten team.

"I think it really says a lot about our coaching staff and how we run our program and what kind of kids Coach A [Ric Arand] creates through his program and workouts and stuff like that," Dunker said.

And while we wait to see if Lena-Winslow gets to defend its state championship, one thing is for sure. Gennings Dunker will play at Iowa next fall.

