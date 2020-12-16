Kenyan man charged with plotting 9/11-style attack on US

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities have unsealed an indictment charging a Kenyan man with trying to stage a 9/11 style attack on the United States on behalf of the terrorist organization al-Shabab. Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to U.S. custody Tuesday on charges that he conspired to hijack an aircraft and slam it into a building. He was making an initial court appearance in New York on Wednesday. Prosecutors said Abdullah got flight training in the Philippines and obtained a pilot’s license in preparation for an attack. The name of an attorney who could speak on Abdullah’s behalf was not immediately available.