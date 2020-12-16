Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran return to compliance

BERLIN (AP) — World powers that are part of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are urging Tehran to roll back violations of the accord and return to full compliance during a virtual meeting in Vienna. Wednesday’s meeting comes as the signatories to the agreement, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia, continue to try and keep it from collapsing after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States in 2018. The three European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administrations in Washington the U.S. could be brought back in to the deal.