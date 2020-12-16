Iran leaders: Biden arrival won’t guarantee better relations

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader and the country’s president have both warned America that the departure of President Donald Trump does not immediately mean better relations between the two nations. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that both Trump and former President Barack Obama “did bad things” to Iran. President Hassan Rouhani warned President-elect Joe Biden that Iran would be ready to act if his administration took the “wrong path.” The remarks on Wednesday come as Iran approaches the first anniversary of the U.S. drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. That attack nearly plunged Washington and Tehran into an open war after months of tensions.