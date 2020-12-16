Historic first day of vaccinations at Rockford hospitals means end in sight for pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday was a turning point for our area in the fight against COVID-19 as healthcare workers at local hospitals became the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

As healthcare workers at Mercyhealth and OSF St. Anthony lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it marks the beginning of the end of one of the darkest chapters our region has ever seen.

"This is a culmination of a lot of planning for the last few months," Dr. Matt Smetana, Region 1 RHCC Medical Director and Emergency Management Medical Director, said with a smile.

Kristi Polfeit, an emergency nurse at OSF, was one of the first to receive the vaccine there.

"It's a very exciting day for all of us, we've been waiting for it for awhile so it's an honor to be the first, but it's the first of many," Polfeit said.

As part of the county's vaccination plan, in just five days, thousands of healthcare workers on a prioritization list in our area will be inoculated with the first round of the vaccine.

"We have a lot of excited healthcare workers here," Dr. Smetana said. "This is a great step forward in the fight against COVID."

And in just 21 days from Wednesday, they'll receive the next dose.

But why not just go ahead and vaccinate everyone?

"There is a certain percentage of hold-back at the state level to ensure that we're able to deliver that second dose," Winnebago County's Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell explained.

Winnebago County has what Dr. Martell calls a ''phased approach" for its vaccination plan. Here's what that means:

In Phase 1A: healthcare personnel, first responders, congregate care staff, those in mortuary care, and hosts of others around the medical profession will be the first to be inoculated.

In Phase 1B: congregate living settings and those considered high risk are next.

The plan goes through Phase 4. To see where you may fall, click here and scroll to page 10.

Martell said everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one in 2021.

Given some of the skepticism, she was asked if she was going to get the vaccine. She said yes and so did Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

"I think they've done a great job of running it through the process and I'll take it as soon as I'm within the phase to take it," McNamara said.

As Martell dismissed the concerns around the vaccine, she likened it to our generations polio roll-out.

"We had two vaccines developed and we are still using those vaccines in our community today," Martell explained.

As our metrics, like positivity rate, drop in our area (coincidentally down eight consecutive days) and vaccinations begin, after nine long months, the end of the coronavirus pandemic is finally in sight.