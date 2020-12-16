Gov. Pritzker: Feds cut COVID-19 vaccine shipment in half

CHICAGO (WREX) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker said he was informed from the federal government that only half of the promised Coronavirus vaccines for the US will be shipped over the next two weeks.

According to Gov. Pritzker, the Department of Health and Human Services initially said all 50 states would receive 8 million doses per week for the next two weeks. However, Pritzker said Wednesday after an update from HHS, that only 4.3 million vaccine doses will be shipped.

Pritzker said this update means Illinois' COVID-19 vaccine doses will likely be cut in half but it will not affect the already 109,000 doses the state already received. He said vaccine shipments to regional hubs remain on schedule.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,123 new confirmed and probably cases of the virus. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Dec. 9 - 15 is 10.3 percent. Another 146 people died over the past 24 hours.

Pritzker launched a statewide initiative Wednesday to close the digital divide in Illinois, which will work to get computers in the hands of 20,000 families without internet access in the age of the pandemic.