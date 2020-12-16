Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has hit a new record level of deaths from the coronavirus as it enters a harder lockdown, closing shops and schools to try to bring down stubbornly high new cases. The country on Wednesday recorded 179.8 deaths of new infections per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, a new high. It also blew past its previous daily total, with the 16 states reporting 952 had died of the virus, the agency said. That was far greater than the previous daily record set Friday of 598 deaths, although included two days of figures from the hard-hit eastern state of Saxony, which did not report Tuesday.