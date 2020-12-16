German government backs bill requiring 5G security pledge

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved a bill Wednesday that would require companies involved in setting up critical infrastructure such as high-speed 5G networks to declare their equipment can’t be used for sabotage, espionage or terrorism. The bill, which now goes to parliament, addresses concerns that vendors such as Chinese tech company Huawei might pose a security risk if they have access to core parts of the German telecoms network. Companies will be required to submit a “guarantee” that contains details on how they ensure that components of critical systems can’t be misused for illegal purposes. A vendor that fails to meet the threshold for trustworthiness can be banned from operating equipment. Huawei denies U.S. allegations of facilitating Chinese spying.