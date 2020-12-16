Former Waukesha diary company ordered to pay wages, benefits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Waukesha dairy operation that abruptly closed down nearly eight years ago must pay at least $1.1 million in wages and benefits to former employees. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday that Golden Guernsey Dairy, LLC shut down operations in January 2013 without providing the required notice under Wisconsin’s business closure law. The law requires employers of at least 50 or more people to provide at least 60 days advance notice to both its employees and state and local government officials prior to closing. The company had employed over 100 people at its 170,000 square foot dairy processing, bottling and distribution facility in Waukesha. The agreement approved by a Delaware bankruptcy court provides for a payment of up to $11,750 to each employee.