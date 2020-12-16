For Northwestern, Big Ten title game follows big turnaround

No. 15 Northwestern meets third-ranked Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game for the second time in three years on Saturday. If the Wildcats can pull off the upset in Indianapolis, it would cap quite a turnaround. Northwestern went from winning the Big Ten West in 2018 to finishing at the bottom of the division last season. But after going 3-9 overall and 1-8 in conference play, Northwestern is 6-1 and hoping to pull off one of its biggest wins.