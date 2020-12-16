Flurries could fly ahead of greater snow chances for upcoming weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A mere 2.3" of snow has fallen in Rockford, which is over 4" below average. Some catching up is possible this upcoming weekend as another late-week system takes shape.

Snow could fall again this weekend across portions of the Stateline. Not expecting a large dent in the ongoing below-average snowfall.

Flurries possible, clouds a guarantee:

As the Mid-Atlantic prepares for a dumping of one-to-two-feet of snow, a few flurries could fly across the Stateline. The chance for flakes to fly comes as a northeast wind allows for the development of lake-enhanced snow showers. If this comes to fruition, accumulations aren't expected and roads shouldn't become slick. South of I-80, this could be a different story, as snow continues to wind out of Southern and Central Illinois.

Cloud-filled skies hold temperatures from climbing too far Wednesday, with highs generally landing in the low-to-mid-30s. This is right around average for this time of year, but the clouds don't help the winter-like feel.

More sunshine Thursday?:

It does look like the gateway to the weekend features at least the chance for more sunshine. This is thanks to a westerly to southwesterly wind that sets up through the day, which could eat away at that cloud cover.

A few more peeks of sunshine are possible by Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday climb into the mid-30s, similar to where they'll land Wednesday. Warmer temperatures visit the Stateline briefly before the potential of rain and snow for the weekend.

Mild to wintry:

Flurries could fly Wednesday, but another round of rain and snow is possible Saturday.

As high temperatures climb to near-40° Friday, all eyes turn toward the weekend. Much like late last week, the threat for a wintry mix presents itself Friday into Saturday. The difference between last week's system and this weekend's rain and snow chances is confidence.

Models insist that any snow that does fall across the Stateline will remain confined to areas primarily along and north of Route 20. If accumulating snow were to fall through early Saturday, accumulations look to be minimal. Last week's system produced wide ranges of potential snowfall in the days leading to the Friday into Saturday rain/snow mix. Seeing models bringing a small range of 1" to 2" of snow indicate to us as meteorologists that this system will be a mainly rain event.