EU unveils revamp of cybersecurity rules days after hack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is revamping its dated cybersecurity rules, just days after data on a new coronavirus vaccine was unlawfully accessed in a hack attack on the European Medicines Agency. The current regulations date from 2008 and the European Commission wants to update them and give them some teeth, including fines for operators who break the rules. EU infrastructure was hit by around 450 cyber incidents last year. The reforms unveiled Wednesday include a plan to beef up cyber sanctions against countries, people and organizations. Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas says Europe’s “time of innocence is over. We know that we are a target.”