Erdogan: US aims to stymie growing Turkish defense industry

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is portraying U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system as an attempt to obstruct his country’s rising defense industry. Erdogan said in a speech Wednesday that the sanctions would increase his government’s determination to make the Turkish defense industry stronger and more independent. The U.S. sanctions, imposed on Monday over Turkey’s procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, are part of a U.S. law known as CAATSA, which are aimed at pushing back on Russian influence. The move is the first time the law has been used to penalize a U.S. ally.