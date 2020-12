ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department says emergency crews are on the scene of a large house fire.



At around 9:15 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department tweeted that it was responding to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Green Street.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 1600 Green Street. pic.twitter.com/KM9jppCx01 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) December 16, 2020

