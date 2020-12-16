Democratic push on COVID-19 aid welcomed by some in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — As Congress debates additional financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia voters who say they’re suffering are calling for action. It’s a top issue on some voters’ minds as they cast their ballots in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Democrats are emphasizing the issue. Republicans, meanwhile, take credit for an earlier massive relief package that included money to help struggling small businesses. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden says incumbent Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler would both present a “roadblock” to needed additional relief. Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff while Democrat Raphael Warnock is running against Loeffler.