City of Rockford to study Auburn Street to find ways it can improve it

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of Rockford's busiest roadways is getting a new, in-depth look from the city to find ways it can be improved.



Thanks to a $120,000 federal grant, the city is set to complete a study on the Auburn Street corridor from Springfield Avenue to North Main Street. The goal: to address infrastructure issues, find economic opportunities for local businesses and improve neighborhoods.



"We need to upgrade the lighting, the infrastructure, the ADA accessible," says 7th Ward Alderman Ann Thompson-Kelly, "I think the first thing that should be done is to increase the lighting."



Aldermen Kelly says crumbling sideways are an area of concern, but the most pressing issue for her is making sure local businesses can thrive.



"That's what's so important about Auburn Street," says Kelly, "the business owners are small business owners. I hope this study finds ways the city can help them attract business, bring in new business to the West side."



She hopes by improving roads and walkways, that will lead to increased foot traffic at local spots like Beefaroo.



"There's so much potential there," says Beefaroo Co-Owner Melissa Pratt. "There is history in the homes and history in the business, and I think the city just needs to make it a priority so that when people are driving it makes you want to stop."



No date has been set yet for when the survey will begin collecting data, but upon completion, the findings will be added to the Capitol Improvement Program.



The City of Rockford is also looking for feedback from the community to improve the corridor. Kelly says townhall meeting are expected to being early next year.



"Without a plan, we plan to fail," says Kelly. "This is what the survey will do is give us a plan."

