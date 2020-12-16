Camp closures force Iraqi families back to shattered homes

DEBAJA, Iraq (AP) — A push by the Iraqi government to close displacement camps by the end of the year threatens to leave tens of thousands of people homeless and without aid during a pandemic and at the onset of winter. In one village west of Mosul, returnees have erected tents next to the ruins of their former homes, without power or potable water. The displaced were driven from their homes during the war against the Islamic State group. Many say they cannot return because their homes were destroyed or they fear reprisal by tribes and militias. Iraq’s cash-strapped government says it must accelerate closures to revive lagging reconstruction efforts.