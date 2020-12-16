Blackhawks promote Bowman, hire Faulkner to oversee business

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Jaime Faulkner as President of Business Operations and promoted general manager Stan Bowman to President of Hockey Operations. Danny Wirtz — chairman Rocky Wirtz’s son — becomes chief operating officer after serving as interim president following the firing of John McDonough in April. The Blackhawks are splitting McDonough’s job in two. Bowman remains in the GM role he has held since July 2009. He is in his 19th season in the organization.