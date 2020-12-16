Biden’s challenge: Creating a COVID-19-free White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden soon will be entering a no-Zoom zone at the White House. It’s just one sign of the challenges his new administration will face when it moves to Washington in the midst of a pandemic. After months of being cautious about COVID-19, Biden’s prudence will be tested by technology and tradition when his new administration arrives on Jan. 20. White House computers don’t allow the popular video conference software Zoom. Government-issue cellphones only gained texting capabilities a few years ago. And many employees will need to be present at the White House to access classified information.