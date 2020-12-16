Biden picks deal-makers, fighters for climate, energy team

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has picked some experienced deal-makers and fighters for a climate team he’ll ask to remake much of the U.S. economy. Many progressives, union leaders, energy lobbyists and others spoke approvingly Wednesday of Biden’s latest Cabinet picks. Popular ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg will lead transportation, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm will lead energy, and longtime environmental regulator Gina McCarthy will serve as the president-elect’s domestic climate chief. Granholm helped broker the auto bailout, and McCarthy shepherded passage of the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan. Biden’s choices seem also to be calming worries the major climate overhaul required would neglect the low-income and minority communities hit hardest by fossil fuels and climate change.