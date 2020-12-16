Authorities: Video contradicts account of suspect’s escape

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say video of a murder suspect’s escape from a security company’s transport van contradicts the driver’s story that the man jumped through an open window while the vehicle was stopped at a McDonald’s in northwest Indiana. An agent with REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin, who was moving 22-year-old Leon Taylor of Hammond from Texas to northwest Indiana’s Lake County told authorities Taylor escaped Monday in Gary through a van window he had asked to be rolled down so he could “spit.” But Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says surveillance footage instead shows Taylor opened a van door and ran off, and wasn’t wearing shackles.