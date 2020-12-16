30% of eligible Chicago students to attend in-person class

CHICAGO (AP) — Roughly 30% of eligible Chicago Public Schools students plan to return to in-person classes when the nation’s third-largest school district begins reopening next month. CPS announced last month that the district would resume in-person learning in phases in the New Year because remote learning wasn’t serving many students in the largely Black and Latino district. The district instituted remote learning in March due to COVID-19. The Chicago Sun-Times reports district leaders said Wednesday that about 75,000 of eligible students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade and in special education will return in January and February. A date for high school students hasn’t been set.