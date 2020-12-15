‘Wonder Woman 1984’ hopes to lasso a little holiday joy

In one timeline, “Wonder Woman 1984” might have been one of the year’s most profitable films and the crown jewel in a banner year for female-directed blockbusters. The pandemic upended all of that, however, and now the film is headed for an unconventional release in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. But director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are just excited for audiences to experience the film finally. The sequel pushes fast forward on Diana Prince’s journey to 1984 and introduces two new villains played by Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig as well as a familiar love interest in Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.