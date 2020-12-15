ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced several new attorneys during a press conference on Tuesday.

During the press conference, he introduced new members of his staff:

Maria McCarthy, First Assistant's State Attorney, Chief of Criminal Bureau

Charlotte LeClercq, Interim Chief, Civil Bureau

Ken LaRue, Deputy Chief, Criminal Bureau

Kristin Krivanec, Sex Crimes Prosecutor

Rob Simmons, Supervisor, Juvenile Unit

Seth Wiggins, Supervisor, Misdemeanor Unit

The sex crimes prosecutor position is a new position created by Hanley. Moving foward, sex crimes will be handled by one attorney because they take a level of expertise and care, Hanley said. Previously, sex crimes were distributed amongst the attorneys in the office.

Even with the new hires, the office still has more hiring to do, Hanley said.

At least three attorneys were dismissed from Hanley's administration on Dec. 1, the first day he was in office. Pam Wells, Jim Braun and Dave Kerlinkus were let go, according to Hanley.

"With any transition, there's going to be change," Hanley said.

Hanley has three main priorities for the state's attorney's office moving forward:

Restore trust in the State's Attorney's office Move defendants through the criminal justice system more efficiently. Prioritize prosecution of violent criminals

This was Hanley's first public press conference as the Winnebago County State's Attorney.