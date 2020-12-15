WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

FALKENSEE, Germany (AP) — A scientist taking part in the World Health Organization’s mission track down the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where the bug came from. The search for the source of the new coronavirus has sparked claims of cover-ups and fueled political tensions particularly between the Trump administration and Beijing. Most researchers think that the virus originated in animals in China, probably in bats, and WHO has put together a 10-strong team of experts to examine the science. Fabian Leendertz, a biologist at Germany’s Robert Koch Institute who specialized in emerging diseases, stressed that the goal is to gather data to reduce future risks, “not looking for a guilty country or something like that.”