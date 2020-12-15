Wet weekend weather may give us déjà vu this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Just like last week, temperatures get warmer, then a chance for rain and snow may sneak in at the start of the weekend. Looking long term, Christmas may look wintry this year.

Quiet until weekend:

Leading up to that chance for wet weather, the weather stays cloudy and quiet. Through Friday, look for a mostly cloudy sky and a very slow warming trend.

The weather warms slowly under a cloudy sky throughout the week.

The warming trend adds a couple of degrees each day. That means the low 30's for Wednesday, the middle 30's for Thursday, then almost to 40 degrees on Friday. While that doesn't sound all that warm, we'll be close to 10 degrees above average by Friday!

At night, temperatures rise from the upper 20's to the low 30's, providing much warmer weather in the mornings.

Friday night showers again?:

Just like last week, rain and snow may fall late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A storm system passes by to our north this time, but gets close enough for some wet weather to brush us. This time around, the storm comes in late Friday night. Most of Friday evening should remain dry.

We may have to watch out for slippery roads again Saturday morning.

Another difference this time is that mostly rain looks to fall, for now. This may still change, but we might not see as much snow Saturday morning. Since temperatures will be near freezing, we'll have to watch out for freezing rain and icy roads. The chance for wet weather should be out early Saturday morning, so the rest of the day looks to remain dry.

Monitor the forecast through the week. Join us for an updated track on the storm on 13 News at Ten tonight.

White Christmas possible?:

Once we get to next week, Christmas is in sight. We also might see a little more snow on the ground.

There is a slight chance for accumulating snow in the middle of the week. The weather models are split, however, on whether we get showers or not, hence the slight chance. Snow showers would start up early Wednesday and pile up snow throughout the day. Some models, however, have the storm far enough away from us that we get dry weather instead. This will be another thing to monitor as we get into next week.

Beyond Wednesday, colder weather looks possible in time for the holiday. Whether we get snow or not, prepare for a chilly Christmas. We may be down into the 20's for highs! This is a far cry from last year, when temperatures almost got to 60 degrees.