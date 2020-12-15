Vietnam vet buried months after dying in nursing home

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — A Vietnam War veteran who died in September was given a funeral with military honors after months passed and no family members emerged. Seventy-two-year-old Stephen Myerson was living at a nursing home in Elgin when he died. Laird Funeral Home donated its services. Steven Laird says Myerson had “no friends, no family, nobody.” Myerson was buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. He served in the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970 and earned a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal.