VanVleet excited for opportunity with Li Ning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet signed a new 4-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors. But he is changing what's on his feet. After spending last year with And 1, VanVleet signed on to endorse Chinese shoe company Li Ning as part of its growing basketball brand. He thinks it will be mutually beneficial.

"Taking this FVV thing on the global scale, that was the best situation for me," VanVleet said of joining Li Ning. "They're still empowering me and allowing me to do what I do on my own. Just being attached to a brand like that is special for me and hopefully can take it up a notch."

The move could allow him to eventually land his own signature shoe.

"We're working toward it, probably moreso like a PE [player edition] situation where they have their models and I kind of build out colorways and work my logos on it," VanVleet explained. "[I will] keep building up my following and fanbase over in China and overseas before we get to the player edition as far as having my own signature shoe. It's in the works. We have a lot of things ahead. I'm just excited about the move."

A lot of things will look different when the Raptors open their season next week against New Orleans. VanVleet's feet are just a small part of that as he looks to take his brand to the next level.