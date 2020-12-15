Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a month after the election, some of the nation’s highest-profile Republican holdouts are beginning to embrace reality. They’re coming to terms with the fact that Joe Biden will be president soon. Biden spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel on Tuesday, and McConnell publicly congratulated the Democrat on his victory. Also congratulating Biden were Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to meet with his likely successor in the new administration. And Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, says he’s spoken with Biden and some of his Cabinet picks. There’s still one very big holdout: Trump hasn’t conceded.