Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bangor 85, Wonewoc-Center 29
Brillion 65, Two Rivers 35
Edgerton 98, Clinton 17
Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38
Kiel 66, Kewaunee 50
Mercer 59, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
New Auburn 64, Winter 24
Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 43
Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54
Tomah 61, Sparta 24
Turner 55, Jefferson 44
Westosha Central 64, Burlington 54
Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 22
Wisconsin Dells 53, Reedsburg Area 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Bruce 43, Cornell 42
Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 35
Fond du Lac 60, Oshkosh North 44
Independence 42, Gilmanton 36
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Tri-County 15
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13
Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Muskego 95, Mukwonago 62
New Berlin West 84, West Allis Central 48
Oconomowoc 62, Janesville Craig 46
Shoreland Lutheran 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 45
Valders 55, Roncalli 40
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/