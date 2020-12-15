Sentencing set for Ohio man who claimed to be missing child

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge plans to complete sentencing for an Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing child. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett set a virtual hearing for Tuesday afternoon. Barrett earlier this year told 25-year-old Brian Michael Rini he must serve two years. But the judge wanted to see results of a pre-sentencing investigation before entering his sentence. It likely contains information about his mental and physical health. Court records show the deadline for the investigation was extended repeatedly during the pandemic. Rini pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.