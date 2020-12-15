Senate confirms Barrett replacement on federal appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed an Indiana prosecutor to replace Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on a federal appeals court based in Chicago. Thomas Kirsch, who currently serves as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, will replace Barrett as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Kirsch was confirmed Tuesday on a 51-44 vote. President Donald Trump named Kirsch as Barrett’s replacement before she was confirmed to the high court in October, and the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his nomination last week.