San Francisco may ‘condemn’ naming hospital for Facebook CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors will vote on a motion to condemn the naming of the city’s public hospital for Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan. The couple gave $75 million toward a new acute care and trauma center in 2015. The nonbinding resolution being taken up Tuesday is not a law and would not require the hospital to do anything if it’s approved. But backers say it would send a message to San Francisco that a public hospital should not be named for the head of a social media platform that spreads disinformation. Meanwhile, the hospital foundation says it’s proud of their names being affiliated with the hospital.