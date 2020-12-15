RVC board takes next steps with ATC despite pleas from Rockford advocacy groups to reconsider location

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Rock Valley College's Advanced Technology Center in Belvidere just got one step closer to reality.

On Tuesday night, the RVC board voted to fund the ATC, but it needed more money than previously thought to fund the multi-million dollar project, which angered some Rockford advocacy groups.

"We feel like, if we create more opportunity in the City of Rockford, that will be beneficial to both Belvidere, Rockford and the whole region," Mel Champion, an organizer with Women's March Rockford, explained in a interview prior to the RVC board meeting.

The meeting began with Board Chairman Patrick Murphy reading letters from four groups, one of which being Women's March Rockford, who asked RVC's board to reconsider its decision to build the ATC in Belvidere, instead, wanting it to come to Rockford.

Champion thought they had a strong argument because the Belvidere site was supposed to be the most financially prudent, but it's costing more money than originally thought.

"When does the money pit stop?" Champion said.

While it's true, the original price tag on the project was around $3.3 million for the acquisition and construction costs, and now, it's $7.8 million, there is context needed to understand that increase.

It's important to note, the $3.3 million did not include FFE (furniture, fixture, equipment) costs. So, the extra funding will be used for things like lighting, an HVAC system, IT requirements, and more for the ATC.

In a conversation prior to the board meeting, RVC Trustee Paul Gorski explained that while some RFP's included padding built in, he believed the Belvidere one didn't and he considered it a low-ball offer.

But Gorski and other board members said the $7.8 million is still well below what the board had budgeted for the center altogether, which is $15.7 million.

"We are saving so much money on this that we are still under budget that we have already asked, and told, the public that we would be providing busing services," Murphy exclaimed.

Another important note is how RVC is budgeting for the ATC.

The ATC project has two different budget streams, a capital budget, which has $9.2 million in it, and an FFE budget, which has $6.5 million in it.

Why is that important?

Because some of the line items that fell into Tuesday night's $5.8 million funding approval fell into both budget streams.

However, the items weren't listed as to what budget stream the money to pay for the them would come out of. Therefore, just one funding increase was passed for $5.8 million. Add that to the original $2 million for the building acquisition and you get the $7.8 million the board has allocated thus far.

The vote to pass the additional funding was nearly unanimous with the exception of Gorski. While Gorski said he wants an ATC and understands there are always more costs associated with projects of this magnitude, he was unhappy the data wasn't broken down more and given to him earlier for him to ponder before a vote.

The board also addressed the claims of inequities that the four groups said the board had overlooked.

While 47 percent of RVC students are from Rockford, board members were quick to point out the college serves six counties, and, right now, 100 percent of the school's facilities are located in Rockford.

In a phone interview prior to the meeting, RVC President Howard Spearman made it clear he intends to support Rockford.

"Rockford isn't forgotten," Spearman said. "Rockford is very much appreciated and we want to continue to serve the City of Rockford."

The passing of the funding means RVC stays on track to open the ATC in Belvidere next August.