Rockford woman suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman suffered serious injuries after her vehicle rolled over multiple times Monday afternoon.



The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Owen Center Road and Freeport Road for a single vehicle crash.



When authorities arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman in a vehicle that rolled over. The woman was taken to the hospital with what authorities call life-threatening injuries. No one was else inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.



Authorities say the woman was traveling eastbound on Freeport Road when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll multiple times.



There's no word on what caused the woman to lose control. The crash is still under investigation.