Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara ‘I am aware of and concerned about the increase in violent crime’ in city

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a fatal shooting over the weekend, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is speaking out about an increase in violent in the city this year.



On Sunday, two people were shot in the 2000 block of Berkley Street in Rockford. One of them, a 27-year-old man, died from his injuries.



That shooting happened just one block East of the 500 block of Webster Avenue; 13 News did a Digger Deeper report on Webster Avenue last month as a spike in gun was tied to that one block.



Since 2018, four people have been shot in that area and one of them was killed.



13 News reached out to the city about this spike in violence that has neighbors increasingly concerned.



Here is Mayor McNamara's response:

“I am aware of and concerned about the increase in violent crime that has occurred in Rockford this year, including this specific area. We are targeting our resources to address high crime areas. However, we need the community to be part of the solution. If you see something or know something, please report it. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.”