Ohio State’s Fields chosen Big Ten Offensive Player of Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. The vote for Fields by the conference’s coaches and media was hardly a surprise considering how dominant he and No. 3 Ohio State have been. The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. The Buckeyes are 5-0 and scheduled to play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.