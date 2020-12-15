No. 3 Buckeyes have something to prove in Big Ten title game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Ten administrators changed a rule so No. 3 Ohio State could play for a Big Ten championship on Saturday, despite only having played five games this season. Now the Buckeyes want to prove they belong there and beat No. 15 Northwestern decisively enough that the College Football Playoff committee will take note. Ohio State is No. 4 in the CFP and would benefit from a big win that could solidify the ranking and put it in a playoff semifinal game on New Year’s Day. Ohio State had three games canceled this season due to COVID-19 issues.